Chris Hemsworth reveals he will work on his physique for the Hulk Hogan biopic with director Todd Phillips

The film was announced last year and is reportedly stated to be a biopic on the WWE icon, Hulk Hogan. The actor, Chris Hemsworth says that the role of Hulk Hogan will require him to train very hard to build a strong physique.

The Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth revealed some interesting details about his character in the upcoming Todd Phillips directorial. The film was announced last year is reportedly stated to be a biopic on the WWE icon, Hulk Hogan. The actor firstly says that the role of Hulk Hogan will require him to train very hard to build a strong physique. The Avengers: Endgame actor further adds that he will need to build a stronger body than what he had to do for his role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Chris Hemsworth also reportedly stated that he preparation for the film in more for the physical aspect in order to match up to the physicality of the WWE icon. Chris does not fail to mention that the film is going to be a fun venture and he is looking forward to work alongside the Joker director. During an interview to British magazine Total Film, the Hollywood actor also revealed that he has to work on the character's accent along with the physical attributes and attitude of the character, of the WWE legend, Hulk Hogan. The actor goes on to mention that he wants to get into the skin of the character, by diving deep into the world of wresting.

The biopic of Hulk Hogan will see the legends rise from Florida wrestling scene to becoming a world-renowned wrestler of WWE. The actor also reportedly said that there is a lot of time for the film to start its production work.

Share your comment ×