Chris Hemsworth reveals his secret identity: A dedicated Ed Sheeran fan club president

Chris Hemsworth, known for his roles in action movies and as Thor in the Avengers franchise, surprises fans by being a big fan himself of none other than Ed Sheeran. At the New York City premiere of his film Extraction 2, Hemsworth confesses his fandom and even jokes about taking on a leadership role in Sheeran's fan club.

Chris Hemsworth declares himself a big Ed Sheeran fan

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Hemsworth openly declares his admiration for Ed Sheeran, surprising many with his genuine fandom. The actor reveals that he attended Sheeran's concert in New Jersey and confesses that he has seen the musician perform multiple times, both in Australia and now in New York. Hemsworth playfully jokes about being the president of the Sheeran fan club, a title he gladly embraces.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth recalls the ‘Avengers’ group chats after Jeremy Renner’s accident; ‘It was wild’

Backstage shenanigans at Ed Sheeran's concert

Following the premiere of Extraction 2, Hemsworth shares an exciting video on Instagram, documenting his unforgettable night at Ed Sheeran's show at MetLife Stadium. The footage showcases Hemsworth's backstage rendezvous with Sheeran, as well as surprise appearances by fellow celebrities Matt Damon and Gordon Ramsay.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly' for its own good; opens up about criticism

A friendship beyond social media for Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's affection for Ed Sheeran extends beyond attending concerts and backstage meetings. Earlier this year, Hemsworth delighted fans by sharing a humorous video on Instagram, where he jokingly swapped his iconic Thor hammer with one of Sheeran's guitars during a performance in Brisbane, Australia. The playful interaction between the two garnered attention and further showcased Hemsworth's support for Sheeran. Additionally, Hemsworth has used his social media platforms to encourage fans to experience Sheeran's concerts, praising the musician's talent and urging people to attend his shows.

While Chris Hemsworth continues to captivate audiences with his action-packed performances in Extraction 2, his passion for music and his genuine admiration for Ed Sheeran shine through. As fans eagerly await the release of the film on Netflix, they are left wondering if Hemsworth's playful suggestion of becoming the president of the Sheeran fan club could become a reality.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Extraction 2: When is action thriller sequel film releasing? Everything we know about Chris Hemsworth starrer