Chris Hemsworth reveals his wife Elsa Pataky did not take his last name after marriage for THIS reason

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth revealed why his wife Elsa Pataky did not take his last name after marriage. He said she might consider doing it now. Read on to know more.

Chris Hemsworth revealed why his wife Elsa Pataky hasn’t taken his last name. Chris and Elsa met in 2010 and after dating for a few months, they got married later the same year. Today, they share three children: India Rose (7), and twin sons Tristan and Sasha (6). The Thor actor recently spoke on the Australian Kyle and Jackie O radio show, where he revealed that a complication with their passports kept her from taking the actor’s sir name.

“I think that she wanted to, I think she still may. I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on," he said. Chris and Elsa had a whirlwind romance. They were introduced by a mutual friend and they instantly fell for each other and got married. During an interview in 2016, the actress revealed that she fell in love with the actor’s voice before they ever met in person.

“His voice is amazing! Before I met him, I heard his voice on the phone and that was what I loved. He was probably making it even deeper,” she told Daily Mail. However, she admitted that his ripped body made it impossible for her to not fall for him. “He also has an amazing body, which I think is sexy,” she added. There is a significant age gap between the two. Elsa Pataky, who is a successful model and is currently a the top of her game, is 43-years-old. On the other hand, the Marvel actor is 36-years-old and 7 years younger than his wife.

The two are currently practicing self-isolation with his wife and kids in Australia. The actor has time and again stated that he prefers living in Australia with his wife and kids, away from the busy life of Hollywood. In a recent interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Thor star opened up about his decision of moving back from California to his native Australia and revealed that he felt suffocated by his Hollywood career.

Chris Hemsworth said being in constant touch with the film industry became very overwhelming after a while. Constantly having conversations about his work made him lose perspective. “When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry". He said in his country, he never talks about his career with his close friends because they don’t know a lot about the show business.

“There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing. It's great for my kids and my wife,” the MCU actor said. The actor recently revealed, during an interaction with Ellen DeGeneres, that he is currently self-isolating in a small coastal town. “I just feel thankful to be on a small coastal town. We are not in the big city. It is not as restricted as a lot of places. The challenge which is universal is not being able to interact. My kids are not going to school. I am trying to have them not kill us or kill each other,” he told Ellen.

Speaking about how his kids are dealing with the sudden change, the actor said, “They are missing other kids. You know, interaction and playing. We are missing sending them to school. During a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor recently opened up about helping his kids with their school work. The actor joked said that he is miserably failing at teaching his kids and feels they will come out of quarantine “a little behind.”

“I'm trying, I'm failing miserably. It's sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that. I was talking to the teacher about it, the adding and subtracting and so on, it's not quite as straightforward now. I've just relaxed into the idea that they're going to come out of this quarantine [with an] IQ a little under par. A little behind,” he told Jimmy.

