From Chris Hemsworth to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively; Hollywood celebs on parenting during COVID 19 pandemic

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected lives of everyone alike. Be it the common man or renowned celebrity used to the clicking buzz of paparazzi around them, social distancing restrictions apply to one and all. The global pandemic has made it difficult for people to move out of their houses and get back to their daily routine. Hollywood celebs too are self-quarantining along with their families. While one must remain grateful for being able to spend time with family amidst the ongoing crisis, we can't deny that the lockdown has been challenging for a lot of people, especially parents of young children and toddlers.

Many acclaimed stars such as Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Kylie Jenner, Bruce Willis, and Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and others have been quarantining along with their kids and each of them is doing their best to make the most out of their time with their little ones. Some are also struggling to get them to study and explain to them why it's necessary to stay home.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are quarantining with their three kids, India, Sasha, and Tristan in their Byron Bay mansion and like every parent, the Avengers star, and his wife too are struggling to get their three kids to study at home amidst the lockdown. As the schools remain shut during the lockdown, online classes and sessions are replacing physical classes. In a promotional video on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth revealed that homeschooling his kids is a real challenge. "It's three hours of negotiation and maybe 20 minutes of actual work," says the actor.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is social-distancing along with her six kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, and Pax. Being a mother herself, the 44-year-old actress understands the struggles of other parents amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and hence, she wrote a heartwarming open letter to all the parents taking care of their kids during such tough times. Angelina also reminded the parents that the kids look for honestly over perfection and consoled them that they don't need to be perfect all the time. Angelina and Brad Pitt parted ways back in 2016 and since then the Maleficent actress has been living with her kids.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and his family too are social distancing like many others as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to infect people across the globe. The Deadpool actor and his wife Blake Lively have been self-quarantining along with their daughters, Inez, and James. "We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Ryan revealed earlier.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been making the most out of their time in quarantine as they're social distancing with baby boy Silas. The proud parents celebrated their little munchkin's 5th birthday last month for which Justin surprised him with a bounce house, cake, and legos. The 39-years-old singer jumped in the bounce house along with his baby boy for hours and hours until he got tired. Justin is having his share of fun with his son but it seems like parenting for 24 hours a day is getting on his nerves. The singer recently revealed that he feels 24-hour parenting is just not human.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been quarantining together at their house in LA. Where the lockdown has been a challenge for most of the couples, there's nothing but love between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The couple is seeing the social-distancing phase as a time to bond together and have fun with their two daughters. They don’t have nannies so they’re taking care of their kids on their own. Even though it's stressful, they’re solid and getting things done like a team. They don't put pictures of their kids on social media but we've often seen paintings and sketches made by their lovely daughters.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson must be a tough guy, but when it comes to his daughter Tiana, the doting dad is a big ball of mush. The former WWE wrestler is quarantining along with his life Lauren Hashian and his kids. The actor has been spending most of his time with his daughters and he seems to be very attached to his 2-year-old Tiana such that he's becoming 'Maui' for her time and again. Dwayne often posts videos of himself singing his Moana song for Tiana to keep his little girl entertained during the lockdown.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Even though the couple has parted ways, they are making sure they spend ample time with their children amidst social distancing restrictions. Ben Affleck took full precautions after returning from his Costa Rica holiday with girlfriend Ana de Armas and the dad of three self quarantined for two weeks before seeing his children. Ben has been spending quality time with kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel while Jennifer Garner still has their custody and stays with them.

