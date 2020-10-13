Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke REVEALS his desire to join MCU; Wants to play Wolverine after Hugh Jackman

Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother recently opened up about his desire to join his brother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And even revealed his desire to play the role of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman.

Luke Hemsworth recently opened up about his desire to join his brother Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The 39-year-old actor, who is best known for his work on HBO’s Westworld, talked to Screen Rant about wanting to play X-Men character Wolverine. “I would love to. I grew up with them,” Luke said about being in a superhero movie. “I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old.

Spawn was a big one for; I really loved Todd McFarlane‘s Spawn. And then Batman – I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie.’ I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.” For the unversed, Hugh Jackman has ended his run as Wolverine and now that Disney owns Fox, the character can finally be part of the MCU!

In case you missed it, the Hemsworth brothers including: Luke, Liam, Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky and kids, were all holidaying at a private island in Australia. The Thor star even shared some snapshots from the luxe vacation on his Instagram and said: “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia,” Chris wrote along with a couple of shirtless pics.

“@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality,” he concluded.

