Chris Hemsworth says the action sequence in Extraction wouldn't have been special without Randeep Hooda

Chris Hemsworth gives a shoutout to Randeep Hooda saying that the action scenes in Extraction wouldn't have been special without him.

Netflix is coming up with a new action flick titled Extraction on April 24, starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead. Besides, it also marks Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's debut in Hollywood. The film is set up in India, extensively shot in areas of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, making it extra special for the Indian audience. As seen in the trailer and BTS video, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda are leaving the fans awestruck with some fully-fledged action scenes in the film.

As revealed by the makers of the film, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda will be seen exchange blows in a 12-minute-long action sequence. Talking about the same in a recent interview, Chris and director Sam Hargrave gave a shoutout to Randeep saying that the action scenes wouldn't have been the same without him. "If I didn't have a partner like him, the scene wouldn't be all that special, Chris said. "It was the most exhausting action sequence I've ever shot. Sam Hargrave was strapped to the front of a car holding the camera himself and shooting the scene. Randeep and I rehearsed for several hours to get it right," he added.

Director Sam Hargrave further explained, "The idea was to give the audience a real-time feel, which is why the action sequence was shot in that way. The audience gets to see everything from Chris's or Randeep's viewpoint, as the scene unfolds," who is marking his directorial debut with Extraction. The film has been bankrolled by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers and is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 24.

