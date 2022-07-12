Chris Hemsworth says his daughter is his 'favourite superhero' as he captures her Thor journey on set

Thor: Love and Thunder released recently in theatres and it has been revealed Chris Hemsworth's daughter makes a cameo in it. The actor's daughter plays the role of Christian Bale's Gorr, the god butcher's role in the film. Celebrating her role in the new film, Chris took to Instagram to recall the first time his daughter arrived on the set.

Sharing a photo of his daughter, India who was a baby when she first arrived on Thor set eleven years ago and later another snap with her from their Thor: Love and Thunder shoot, the actor wrote an emotional note. In the captions, Hemsworth wrote, "Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero."

The photos shared by Hemsworth received a lot of love from fans as well as his friends. His MCU co-star, Cobie Smulders who has played Maria Hill in the Marvel films, posted a comment with a string of heart-eye emojis. Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrisitan Bale spoke about working with Hemsworth's daughter and said, "One of the memorable bits for me was working with India, with Chris's little girl. She was so magnificent in it." Chris also revealed that his daughter took a while to get used to Bale's makeup and called it "really sticky."

Thor: Love and Thunder also consisted of cameos from Natalie Portman's kids, one of Waititi's daughters, and also Bale's children.

