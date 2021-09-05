Chris Hemsworth says 'Love ya dad' as he shares RARE family photos to celebrate Father's Day in Australia

It's Father's Day in Australia and Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is celebrating it with a special tribute to his father. The actor taking to Instagram, dropped a series of photos with his father and also some childhood snaps along with a sweet message. Hemsworth called his dad "big bloody champion" as he wished him on Instagram.

The 38-year-old Avengers star shared a sweet message saying, "Happy Father’s Day you big bloody champion!! Thanks for always being there. Love ya dad." Fans were quick to notice how Chris resembles his dad and especially in the old photos shared by the star that showed his father in his younger days whereas Chris and his brothers Luke and Liam were just little boys.

While raving about Hemsworth's sweet family photos, fans quickly called Chris' photo with his father as "Thor and Odin." Also, actor Dwayne Johnson reacted to Chris' post and commented saying, "Wow that Apple did not fall far from that tree. Happy Father’s Day to both you studs."

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

Chris recently also shared the pumped-up reaction he had as he watched the AFL preliminary finals between Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide. Reacting to Western Bulldogs' win on Saturday, Hemsworth dropped a photo of himself celebrating the moment as he wrote, "One of the most nerve racking games of @afl I’ve ever watched!! Well done @westernbulldogs keep it up!!"

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will be next seen in Taika Waititi's Thor 4 which also stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale in lead roles. In June, Hemsworth also took to Instagram to announce the film had wrapped up its production and wrote, "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!" The Marvel film is slated for a release next year.

