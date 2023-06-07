Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly' for its own good; opens up about criticism

Chris Hemsworth has now spent more than a decade playing the beloved Marvel character Thor. Hemsworth first played the role in the 2011 movie Thor, which was then followed by three sequels. Chris’ last movie in the role – Thor: Love and Thunder released in 2022 and received mediocre reviews. Chris Hemsworth opened up about the criticism of his movie. Here is what he has to say about the same.

Chris Hemsworth on criticism of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In a recent interview with GQ, Hemsworth opened up about the criticism that the fourth installment of the Thor franchise garnered. He said, “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly.”

The Aussie actor added that he had always enjoyed the process and they do not know how people are going to respond to their work. Hemsworth said, “It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective. I love the process; it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond.”

Chris Hemsworth also said that they always have to do something drastic to keep the audience interested. Otherwise, the audience gets bored with keeping such movies and characters monotonous and thinks that they have already seen such movies before. The Aussie star also said that if he had played the role in another movie, it would be ‘tonally different’ from the Thor movies that he had already done.

The Thor star also addressed the comment made by Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. Reacting to the same, Chris said that hearing such things can be super depressing. Tarantino and Scorsese said that Marvel characters are heroes and not actors.

For the unversed, Hemsworth has so far featured in four Thor movies including Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder. These sequels were released over the span of ten years. Besides his own solo movie, Chris Hemsworth's character Thor also made notable appearances in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth’s new trailer for the Netflix sequel Extraction 2 was released recently. The movie will soon premiere on the streaming platform on June 16, 2023.

