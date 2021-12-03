Chris Hemsworth says 'Tyler Rake lives' as he shares a BTS video from the sets of Extraction 2; Watch

Chris Hemsworth has recently started filming for Extraction 2 and shared a sneak peek with his fans from the sets of the movie. In the video that Hemsworth has shared from his social media platform, he can be seen riding a train with director Sam Hargrave. Hemsworth and Hargrave are also enlightening the audience on what to expect from the movie.

"Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!!" Hemsworth penned alongside the video. For those unversed, the first movie ended with a cliffhanger about Tyler Rake's (Chris Hemsworth) return as his character seemed to have been in danger.

Hemsworth said the movie is being filmed in Prague. Ardent fans would know that Hemsworth recently posted some adorable photos and videos with his wife Elsa Pataky from Prague. It seems like the Hemsworths have also decided to spend some family time amid his shoot. "First day shooting of Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave," Chris said in the video. "We're here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last movie. One, very very cold; two, I'm alive," the Thor actor continued, asking fans to "find out" how Rake is still alive! Later, both Hemsworth and Hargrave urged fans to "stay tuned" for the movie.

Director Sam Hargrave too took to his social media platform to announce the first day of shooting. "That's a wrap on day one of Extraction 2 with the train location," Hargrave said in the video. "We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we'll take it," the director added.

