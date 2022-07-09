Chris Hemsworth shares how his 'little brother' Liam Hemsworth nearly seized the role of Thor

Chris Hemsworth almost lost Thor at the hands of his own brother Liam Hemsworth. Chris has been everywhere these days promoting his latest Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. With becoming the only avenger who has four films under his solo franchise. Chris is taking over all. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film encounters Thors's mid-life crisis and his the possibility of a revived romance with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who now wields his thunderous hammer, Mjolnir.

While talking to MensXP, Chris shared that he might not have gotten the role of the mighty God of Thunder in the first place as he explores the possibility of an alternative Thor in the vast timelines of the Multiverse now that Marvel has opened that gate with Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Chris explained, "In this film, it’s not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up a multitude of options we can head in or be taken in."

Meanwhile, Chris mentioned Liam when he was asked about which actor could play him in another universe, "My little brother [Liam Hemsworth] almost got cast as Thor." Chris weighed in the possibility of Liam getting the role, "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part, so I don’t know… I could cross paths with him. That would be fun."

Liam's Thor might be a far-fetched idea but his and Chris' older brother Luke has surely lived the dream. In the newly released film, Luke Hemsworth reprised his role as the theatrical fake version of Thor and even did a commercial playing that character.

