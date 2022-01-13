Chris Hemsworth shares RARE snap of brother Liam's abs on his 32nd birthday; Fans say 'that's generous'

Leave it to the Hemsworths to make your day with their unique social media posts! Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to celebrate brother Liam Hemsworth turning 32 years old and treated his fans with a rare glimpse of the latter's chiselled abs! "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth," Chris began.

The Avengers: Endgame actor penned a hilarious note alongside the post which comprises Liam's photos including one with his jaw-dropping abs, the other with a birthday cake, and the last one shows the actor as a little kid! "Hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself," Chris jokingly penned as he put a 'laugh' emoji alongside. Fans took to the comments to laud Chris and opened up on how 'grateful' they are for Chris' post about Liam. "This must be true brother love," one fan wrote. Another IG user commented, "That's so generous of you, Chris."

In the caption, the older Hemsworth sibling didn't hesitate to hilariously present his younger brother with a discount on his gym membership! "To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you," he penned, earning some funny replies from the audience in the comments.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's birthday post for Liam Hemsworth below:

Liam also looks adorable in his childhood photo which Chris shared along with the thirst trap! In the other photo, Liam can be seen celebrating his birthday with a cake, and beautiful blue balloons.

