Chris Hemsworth shows off his son's archery skills in a hilarious video: Don’t try this at home

Chris Hemsworth showcased his son's archery skills in an Instagram video posted on Saturday morning. The 38-year-old actor sat with a water bottle on top of his head while his seven-year-old son shot an arrow and knocked it off, much to his delight. As he spent time with his son, the Thor star dressed casually in a sleeveless T-shirt and a trucker cap.

Check out the video here:

"Don't try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it,' he wrote. 'Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety." The mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe made a point of including: 'don't worry it was a rubber arrow.' As per Daily Mail, Hemsworth has two sons with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he met in 2010 when they were introduced by a mutual friend.

The actor and his now-wife, 45, had a whirlwind romance and made their red carpet debut at an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that year. Many people were surprised when the couple decided to marry less than a year after meeting at a ceremony in the actor's native Australia. They later began a family with the birth of their only daughter and eldest child, India Rose, in 2012. Hemsworth and Pataky revealed that they plan to expand their family the following year. In 2014, the actress gave birth to twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

During an interview with GQ Australia, the actor discussed his devotion to his family, saying that he had prioritised them over his work on several occasions. He stated: 'There's times when I've thought, 'Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.''

