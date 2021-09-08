Chris Hemsworth shows off his workout prep for Extraction 2; Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin REACT

Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to show off his intense workout routine for the upcoming Extraction sequel. The actor dropped a video that showed him taking his fans through the several exercises he does in the day which included squats, push-ups and boxing too. The post received a lot of love from Hemsworth's fans who expressed their excitement of watching him in the action-packed sequel of Extraction.

Taking to Instagram, Hemsworth wrote, "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!"

Impressed with Chris' intense workout video, Jake Gyllenhaal dropped a comment on the Thor actor's post with a string of muscle emojis. Also, Jason Momoa called Hemsworth "boss" for his amazingly tough routine. Although the funniest reaction came from Hemsworth's MCU co-star, Josh Brolin who wrote, "Damn! Once I finish this pizza I’m going to do that."

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

Hemsworth's video is certain to pump you up for working out too. In the video, he can be seen practising a round of boxing and then squats, sit throughs and other core training exercises.

As for Extraction 2, it was confirmed a month after its first part was released. Director Joe Russo had revealed that they will be making a sequel soon. Considering the success of the first film, it's no surprise that the makers wanted to turn it into a franchise.

