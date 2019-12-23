Chris Hemsworth SLAMS report claiming he hired drinking water trucks for garden amid Australia drought

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to slam an international publication over false reporting. The Thor: Love And Thunder star clarified the fleet of water spotted at his residence was not for his million-dollar garden.

God of Thunder is mad and he is making sure the world knows about it. Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram a while ago and slammed an international daily over propagating wrong information. Over the weekend, Herald Sun reported a fleet of water trucks were spotted at the Hemsworth brother's Byron Bay mega-mansion earlier this month. The report speculated that the water was for his "$1 million gardens." The report pointed out that the Avengers: Endgame star was ordering in for water for his plants amidst the drought in Australia.

The report was picked by Daily Mail. Before the news spread like wildfire, the Thor: Love And Thunder rained on the wrong speculations and clarified his stand. The actor, sharing a screenshot of the report, called out the news out. "This is a complete lie. Normally I wouldn’t respond to false articles like this but it bothers me a lot. The water truck was purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water we have run out of potable water due to the drought," he explained.

"NONE of my garden is fed by drinking water," he added. "Thanks for your concern #dailymail and thanks for adding more distress to an already brutal situation the whole country is dealing with. Merry Xmas," his post concluded.

On the work front, the actor has had a good year. While he was a part of the biggest blockbuster ever aka Avengers: Endgame, he was also seen joining the Men In Black series with Men In Black: International. The actor is set to reprise his role as Thor in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

