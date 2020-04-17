Chris Hemsworth subtly disses Liam Hemsworth's ex wife Miley Cyrus: We got him out of Malibu

Chris Hemsworth took a jibe at Miley Cyrus months after she and Liam Hemsworth parted ways. The Extraction actor gushed about his brother and said, "We got him out of Malibu."

A few months ago, Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky took a dig at Miley Cyrus. Now, Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth dissed the Wrecking Ball singer. It is no secret that the Hemsworth family is tightly-knit. The Hemsworth brothers were spotted together on several occasions post the split to hint that Liam was leaning on Chris and Elsa. The Aussie actor, who has been promoting his upcoming Netflix film Extraction, has now opened up about Liam's journey after he parted ways with Miley.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, in an interview with News.com.au this week, subtly took a dig at Miley when he said the family managed to take Liam out of Malibu. "We got him out of Malibu!" Chris said. Miley and Liam shared a home in Malibu. The Hunger Games star has relocated from the Malibu house since the split and resides in Australia. For the unversed, Miley had also written a song on Malibu.

Chris also spoke about Liam's recent Men's Health interview. The latter had opened up about moving on from Miley and confessed he had a health scare last year. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'not bad kid. Not bad," the Thor actor said. "He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" he added.

Last November, Elsa said Liam "deserved much better" than Miley. "My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best," she said, according to Hola! magazine. What are your thoughts on Miley and Liam's split? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

