Chris Hemsworth swims in shark infested waters for new show; Thor star wants to learn how to coexist

Chris Hemsworth recently opened up about trying to uncover the science of shark behaviour and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. Scroll down for more on this.

Thor alum Chris Hemsworth recently ventured into a daring sport for a new programme called Chris Hemsworth Getting Familiar with Sharks. Participating in National Geographic’s annual Shark Week, the 37-year-old MCU star featured in one episode of the series, in which, the Aussie actor is on a “mission to uncover the science of shark behaviour and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. There’s been an increase in local shark attacks on the east coast of Australia, which leads him to try to understand the different species of sharks and their behaviours.”

Speaking to the press about the program, Chris shared that “where I live, we’ve just had the worst bate of fatal shark encounters in a century. I wanna find out if we can live together without doing each other harm.” In Chris Hemsworth Getting Familiar with Sharks, Chris will speak to underwater conservationist, Valerie Taylor. “It’s such a privilege seeing these massive creatures up close,” he added.

In other news, back in June, Thor: Love and Thunder officially wrapped production as revealed by Chris Hemsworth himself in a recent Instagram post. On June 2, Chris' 49.2 million IG followers and counting were treated with a black and white BTS photo which was clicked on the sets of Thor 4 featuring Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Showing off his ripped physique in a white muscle tee, jeans and Thor's luscious locks, the 37-year-old actor added an ironic spin to "National Don't Flex Day."

