Chris Hemsworth teams up with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett for latest Netflix movie Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth has reportedly signed his second film with streaming platform Netflix, the Avengers star is set to star alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in Spiderhead.

After Chris Hemsworth’s latest hit Extraction, the Thor actor is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming movie called Spiderhead. The 37-year-old actor will star alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, according to Deadline.

Spiderhead, which is based on a short story by George Saunders, “is set in the near future, when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences. The focus is on two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.” Joseph will reportedly begin working on Spiderhead after wrapping Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Miles.

In case you didn't know, Chris previously worked with Netflix on the movie Extraction, which was a giant hit for the streaming service. Talking about his collaboration with Randeep Hooda in the action film, Chris gave a shout out to the Indian star saying that the action scenes wouldn't have been the same without him. "If I didn't have a partner like him, the scene wouldn't be all that special, Chris said. "It was the most exhausting action sequence I've ever shot. Director Sam Hargrave was strapped to the front of a car holding the camera himself and shooting the scene. Randeep and I rehearsed for several hours to get it right," he added.

