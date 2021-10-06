Chris Hemsworth TEASES 'bigger and badder' Extraction 2; Lauds first film's wins at Taurus World Stunt Awards

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate Extraction's huge wins at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. As the film bagged three major honours, Hemsworth thanked and congratulated the stunt team for the same. The actor in his post also hinted at what fans can expect from Extraction 2 as he teased it will be "bigger and badder" than the first.

Chris taking to Instagram shared a throwback video from the filming of Extraction that showed the stunt team pulling off some insane action sequences. In the next slide on his post, Hemsworth shared a photo of. the top honours the film won at the Taurus World Stunt Awards which included Best Fight, Hardest Hit and Best Stunt Coordination.

In his caption, Hemsworth congratulated the stunt team on the big wins and also shared an update on the film's sequel as he wrote, "Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success in continues to be. Shooting for the sequel beings soon and believe it not it’ll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos!"

A teaser of the Extraction sequel was recently released as a part of Netflix's TUDUM event which introduced fans to the streaming platform's upcoming big projects. The teaser showed how Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is still alive and all set to come back for a deadlier mission. After the first film became massively successful and was among the streaming platform's most profitable films, the expectations from the sequel are already high and if Hemsworth's recent words are to by, fans will be treated with an even better film this time.

