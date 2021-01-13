Chris Hemsworth trolls Liam with a childhood photo to mark his birthday; Actor enjoys lunch with GF Gabriella

Liam Hemsworth celebrates his 31st birthday today. On the occasion, Chris Hemsworth shared a childhood photo of the duo and wished him.

Trust Chris Hemsworth to pen the best birthday note for his brother Liam Hemsworth. The Hunger Games star turned 31 today, January 13, and he has been showered with birthday wishes. One of which comes from the Thor: Love and Thunder star. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo from the siblings' childhood and poked fun at the image. He joked that the photo was taken three years ago and added that Liam hasn't changed one bit.

In the photo, Chris was seen seated on a chair while Liam sat on his brother's lap. The two sported matching school uniform while their dog photobombed the picture. "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven’t changed a bit," he said, leaving fans in splits. Several followers took to the comments section and wished the star while applauding Chris' sense of humour.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Mail Online reported that Liam stepped out for a birthday lunch with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and his family. The outlet shared photos of the couple stepping out in Byron Bay his birthday. The two stars dressed in casual and chic ensembles for their day out with the Hemsworth family. For the unversed, Liam has been dating Gabriella since 2019, shortly after he and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus parted ways.

A source told E! News that the couple's relationship is "very different" from what Liam shared with Miley. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle," the grapevine said. Their relationship is now a "rollercoaster of highs and lows." The model has been described as "laid back and even keeled."

