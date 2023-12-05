Chris Hemsworth wanted to live in Middle Earth? Exploring the actor's love for Lord of the Rings at Red Sea Film Festival

When we watch a film we get completely immersed in the experience and get engrossed in the world in which the film is set. That’s the magic of good films which can transcend boundaries and make us crave to be in them.

For Chris Hemsworth, such a movie is The Lord Of The Rings films. The Academy Award-winning film series made him want to pack his bags and shift to Middle Earth.

Chris Hemsworth’s Middle Earth fantasy

Chris Hemsworth has made some amazing films set in the world of fantasy or science fiction. The biggest one that comes to mind is his films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those films were able to make the most out of his movie star persona and give him a chance to live in these fantastical worlds.

But the one fantasy world that the Thor actor wanted to live in was that of the Lord of The Rings trilogy: The Middle Earth.

“I remember, when I was 12 or 13 and I watched The Lord Of The Rings, at that time I literally wanted to live in the middle-earth. And that’s not as an actor but as a person wanting to experience that world” Chris Hemsworth said at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Chris Hemsworth’s script selection process

Talking about his love for such fantastical worlds, Chris Hemsworth detailed his script selections, which are subconsciously based on his childhood desire to inhabit such stories. The child in him gets happy to be a part of such films and his appreciation for the craft is increased because of them.

Though he admitted that, as he has been a part of such films, it hampers his immersion in such stories as an audience member, leading to him not being able to enjoy such stories.

“You know, being a part of such stories and seeing the smokes and mirrors through which these are made, my enjoyment for such films has dampened a bit,” Chris Hemsworth said on the same panel.

The Men In Black actor may have fulfilled his dream of inhabiting such worlds but it has come at the cost of him being able to enjoy those films as an audience member.

