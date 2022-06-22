Chris Hemsworth wants Thor to appear in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 for THIS reason

Chris Hemsworth is all set to be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder which releases next month but the actor seems eager to appear in another exciting MCU project and it is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3. While there have been talks of whether Hugh Jackman will make a cameo in the film, Hemsworth had a rather interesting to say about making a cameo himself.

While speaking to BBC Radio 1, the actor revealed why he would like Thor to appear in Deadpool 3 and had a hilarious reason for it. He said, "I might make some calls to make sure [Jackman doesn't appear in Deadpool 3]...I'll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering." The actor joked that he would appear as Thor in the film just to get Jackman angry.

Previously, Reynolds spoke about being hopeful about Jackman's Wolverine appearing in the third instalment of his Deadpool franchise. While speaking to Comic Book, he said, "That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true."

Not only Reynolds but also Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy expressed his intention to bring the two actors together in the film. He maintained that he was determined to work with the two. As for Hemsworth, the actor returns with his fourth film as Thor and it's going to be a special one as Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Mighty Thor in the film whereas Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as the lead antagonist in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder releases in India on July 7.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth OPENS UP about his future in MCU: As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up