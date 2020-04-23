Chris Hemsworth on why Thor: Love and Thunder is the best script he has read: It's Taika at his most extreme

In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth couldn't stop gushing about how Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the best scripts he has read in years and that it's Taika Waititi at his most extreme and best. Read below to know more about what the Extraction star had to share on the same.

One of the most exciting, upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) projects has to be the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. While many believed the OG 6 Avengers would hang up their boots post Avengers: Endgame, such was not the case! Along with Chris, we will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie as well as Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster. Taika Waititi, who was applauded immensely for the craziness that was Thor: Ragnarok is back in the director's chair as Jane will be made worthy of Thor's hammer with the Female Thor storyline making its way to Love and Thunder.

Given that Chris is busy giving interviews during the quarantine period for his upcoming Netflix film Extraction's release, The Philadelphia Inquirer couldn't help but ask the 36-year-old actor about Thor 4. Hemsworth couldn't stop praising the script, penned by Taika, as he shared, "It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika Waititi, at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."

Are you excited to see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during a recent Instagram Live, Taika confirmed the casting rumours of Christian Bale in Love and Thunder but also put an end to the rumours of The Dark Knight star playing Silver Surfer.

ALSO READ: Extraction Review: Chris Hemsworth's staggering action deserves a theatrical release but falls short on story

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release in the US on February 18, 2022.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×