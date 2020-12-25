Chris Hemsworth's abs are on display as Elsa Pataky quips Santa gifted her a Thor action figure for Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas 2020, Elsa Pataky shared a photo of hubby Chris Hemsworth with his abs on display as the Thor: Love and Thunder star struck a superhero pose in front of their Christmas tree.

For most of 2020, Chris Hemsworth has been with his family in Australia with movie productions being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemsworth's next MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will commence next month in Australia itself and hence, the 37-year-old actor has been amping up on the workouts with the results being nothing less than mighty fine.

Chris' darling wife Elsa Pataky took to her Instagram page to share a delightful Christmas post, which left Hemsworth fans completely besotted. In the photo shared, we see Chris posing in front of their beautifully decorated and lit up Christmas tree (with plenty of gift-wrapped presents). Striking a superhero pose, Hemsworth is seen in loose khaki pants and a blue and white Hawaiin shirt which was left unbuttoned. Chris' abs are in full dispay and we can't get over the handsome actor's crazy physique for Thor 4.

Check out Elsa Pataky's hilarious Christmas 2020 IG post featuring an almost shirtless (but not really) Chris Hemsworth below:

Elsa couldn't help but quip in her caption, "Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas," along with a lovestruck and a woman dancing emoticon.

Elsa Pataky is surely one lucky lady!

Meanwhile, the gorgeous couple recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary as Chris penned some heartwarming and witty words for Elsa along with some snaps of the pair and their three kids from over the years. "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more! @elsapatakyconfidential," Hemsworth wrote.

Credits :Elsa Pataky Instagram

