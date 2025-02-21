Chris Hemsworth's Action Franchise Extraction to Get TV Series Adaptation; Find Out If the Actor is Associated With Show

Extraction proved to be a massive hit for Netflix. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the movie is now reportedly getting its own TV series. According to ComicBook.com, Netflix has ordered an eight-episode TV series set in the Extraction universe.

However, instead of starring Chris Hemsworth , the lead role will be played by Lupin actor Omar Sy. Meanwhile, the series comes from AGBO Productions, with The Walking Dead’s Glen Mazzara serving as showrunner.

The report also suggests that the series will follow a new mercenary character on a dangerous mission to rescue a hostage. This time, the story will be set in Libya.

For those unfamiliar, this will be one of Netflix's first efforts to expand a highly acclaimed action franchise into television.

Netflix’s Vice President of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, stated that “audiences are in for a thrill” and mentioned that the creators plan to explore the Extraction universe in greater depth.

The outlet further reports that the highly anticipated series will continue delivering its signature high-stakes action while also exploring new corners of the Extraction universe.

Get ready to meet ruthless new killers as the show delves deeper into the emotional struggles of its lead characters. It will navigate themes of trauma and betrayal while delivering an adrenaline rush, placing the protagonist in life-or-death situations.

The production company AGBO, led by Joe and Anthony Russo, will also serve as executive producers alongside Mazzara. They will be joined by Extraction’s original director, Sam Hargrave.

Meanwhile, Angela Russo-Otstot stated that the series will explore heroic yet flawed mercenaries this time.