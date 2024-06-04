Chris Hemsworth's Epic Reunion With Marvel Character Thor's Mjölnir At Universal Studios

Recently, during a family vacation, Chris Hemsworth, the actor who essayed Thor in MCU, whose name is also synonymous with being the Hammer-wielding God of thunder, had a light-hearted encounter with the iconic weapon.

Amusement from signed Mjölnir

In the video, Hemsworth is seen standing before the theme park’s showcase. A signed replica of Mjölnir, Thor’s mythical hammer, stands inside it. A plaque beneath it that reads Celebrity Authentics suggests that the signature was actually put on by him. However, he doubts this fact. In mock confusion and tilting his head, he jokingly says, “I don’t remember signing that.”

Consequently, this observation adds some humor to the whole film clip. The person capturing what was happening takes advantage of this situation to tease Hemsworth further, saying, “Go ask for it back. If you're really Thor, go get it then.”

Therefore, playfully bantering one another about him picking up such an item continues, including saying things like ‘go on lift it up.’

Hemsworth’s kids likewise participate in the enjoyment or amusement, and one of them asks with the slight curiosity of a child whether it is copyrighted, adding an extra taste of comedy.

Keep the magic alive

To maintain a lighthearted atmosphere throughout, Hemsworth plays along and keeps up appearances as well. His caption sustained this illusionary effect concerning Thor's mightiness when he wrote: "Didn't want to scare the kids but I could've definitely called Mjölnir if I wanted to..." This playful signal to fans acknowledges his relationship to his fellow fictional character with whom they believe in magic.

Chris Hemsworth's journey

Since his introduction in his solo film Thor in 2011, portraying Thor has remained one of Hemsworth's defining features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has continued to play this role in several MCU movies, including the highly lucrative Avengers franchise, Doctor Strange, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

His upcoming roles within the MCU include a cameo appearance in the much-awaited movie entitled Deadpool & Wolverine. Reportedly, this appearance will be based on reused footage from the second Thor film.

Hemsworth recently disclosed his excitement about his unexpected return during an interview to promote his latest movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In response to queries on whether he is there or not, he responded with words like that’s really impressive.

This lighthearted encounter at Universal Studios further highlights Hemsworth's genuine appreciation for his role as Thor. It also showcases his ability to connect with fans and keep the character's spirit alive through playful interactions.

