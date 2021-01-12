Chris Hemsworth's ripped body steals spotlight as actor gets caught completely unaware on Elsa Pataky's camera

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram page to share a candid photo of himself when his wife Elsa Pataky sneakily clicked a selfie of the Thor: Love and Thunder star, who had gone for a swim.

Chris Hemsworth, from the past few months, has been stationed in Australia enjoying quality time with his loving family including wife Elsa Pataky and their three children; daughter India, 8, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 6. The couple has been giving us all major marriage goals with their Instagram pages which are filled with lovestruck photos with witty captions in tow as well. Need proof? Hemsworth's latest IG post is all the evidence you need.

While Chris is soon going to kickstart shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has been bulking up to portray the God of Thunder one more time. Hence, a recent photo shared on Instagram sees the 37-year-old actor's ripped physique on full display as he goes for a swim, shirtless with just grey shorts. The selfie in question has been clicked by Pataky, who caught her handsome hubby by surprise and fans couldn't stop laughing over Hemsworth's adorable befuddled expression. In the selfie, Elsa is also seen showing off her natural beauty with a million-dollar hearty smile, brown sunglasses and a straw hat.

Check out Chris Hemsworth's 'water baby' selfie with his gorgeous wife Elsa Pataky below:

Chris' caption reads as, "Just one of those truly rare natural moments caught on film where I was completely unaware there was even a camera on me...... @elsapatakyconfidential."

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth's abs are on display as Elsa Pataky quips Santa gifted her a Thor action figure for Christmas

Meanwhile, alongside Chris, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Taika Waititi back in the director's chair while Natalie Portman returns as Dr. Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie. Moreover, Taika will be reprising his role as Korg, Chris Pratt will be reprising his role as Star-Lord and Christian Bale will be introduced to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

