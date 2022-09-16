Chris Jericho: Jon Moxley in AEW now is so much better and bigger than he ever was as Dean Ambrose in WWE

"You need a collection of guys who aren't retreads or haven't lived up to their full potential, and we had that with The Elite right out of the gate, and then bringing in Moxley right out of the bat for the first show that we had," Chris Jericho shared before elaborating on Jon Moxley: "That's a guy who was not even close to living up to his full potential. You can see that now. Jon Moxley now is so much better and bigger than he ever was as Dean Ambrose. So we had all three of those things, and also a passion and a desire, and there was a point to prove."

Jericho also added how going to AEW "ignited" his love and passion for wrestling and that the first three to four months of the wrestling company's foundation was on "Chris Jericho's back." While anything he does, wherever, "is going to be good," Chris felt that if they can make it work in AEW, "suddenly there's a whole different level of legendary status to Chris Jericho."

The former WWE wrestler also confided in why he thinks TNT got interested in AEW: "Then [TNT] got interested I think because Chris Jericho was involved and Jim Ross. I think those two names were the two names that got us the TV deal along with Tony's [Khan] passion and his commitment and all the other factors I told you."

Meanwhile, this week's AEW Dynamite saw Bryan Danielson defeat Chris Jericho in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semi-finals. Danielson will now face his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley, who defeated Sammy Guevera, in the finals at Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode, next week, for the AEW World Championship.

