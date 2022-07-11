Chris Jericho talks about former WWE chairman Vince McMahon's ongoing investigation

In a recent episode of the True Geordie Podcast, via ComicBook, Chris Jericho commented on the ongoing investigation being conducted by the WWE Board of Directors on former CEO and Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon. In the interview, Jericho seems to be talking about the initial allegation against McMahon which claimed that he had paid off USD 3 million to a former employee in order to keep her mouth shut about an affair they allegedly had.

During the chat, Jericho admitted that he was not shocked after the initial report came out. However, he added that according to his estimations he did not think that it could lead to McMahon's resignation from the organisation. Jericho commented, "Is it a surprise in any industry when it happens? When you look at it, it's really not illegal. He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on." He went on to add, "It's almost like, 'Okay, and?' People want to jump on it but there is still always an undertone of 'it's wrestling. Oh, it's just wrestling,' If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven't heard anything about it since."

Jericho then compared McMahon's allegations to Harvey Weinstein's case. He elaborated, "the difference between that is, he was holding women back for getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein. 'Either bang me or you don't get the starring role.' This has never been said in Vince's thing." According to Jericho's understanding, the deal was a "mutual acknowledgement" of the apparent affair. Jericho further vouched for the executive and continued, "I really know Vince well and it sucks that happened, it sucks that he did it, but is anything really going to happen from it? I don't think so."

Following the interview, new allegations about McMahon surfaced as The Wall Street Journal's second report claimed that the CEO had allegedly coerced a former wrestler into sexual acts and apparently even punished her when she refused to further indulge the man. He is also accused of sexually harassing a contractor and reportedly kept another affair quiet with an employee who has worked with the company for the past 10 years. At this point in the case, it has been estimated that Mc Mahon has apparently paid more than USD 12 million to keep the cases hushed till now,

