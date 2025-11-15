Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane announce arrival of third baby: 'We love you sweet little girl'

The country music artist, Chris Lane, 41, and his Bachelor alum wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane, 35, have welcomed their first daughter together, Logan Lane. The couple is also parents to sons Dutton Walker and Baker West. The Lanes shared the news on social media that the baby was born on November 11, 2025.

In a joint Instagram post, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane shared, “Logan Lane 11/11. We love you sweet little girl!” The newborn can be seen in a pink and blue striped bow headwrap while tucked in a blanket. In another photo, Chris is seen next to his baby girl.

Chris and Lauren had declared in May this year that they were about to get outnumbered soon. The star couple captioned their joint post, “Party of 5 coming this November!” The shared video showed Lauren’s baby bump as the entire family enjoyed a day at the beach.

The country singer and the TV personality had a private gender reveal in July, which they shared with fans online. Prior to digging into the sweets, all the Lane family members guessed the gender of the baby, with only Chris guessing that Lauren was carrying a girl!

Sitting on a blanket on their lawn at their Nashville home, the four Lanes bit into cupcakes with revelatory pink icing. "Whooo!" Chris exclaimed in the video, giving Lauren a frosting-coated smooch. The couple also shared that they were just excited to welcome the newest addition to their family.

