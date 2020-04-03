Chris Mann's parody of Adele's 'Hello' about being stuck at home during the quarantine will crack you up

Chris Mann's parody of Adele's 'Hello' is everything you need to hear during the quarantine.

When California went under lockdown, songwriter Chris Mann took it as an opportunity to come up with some quarantine humour. The songwriter and former contestant on season two of The Voice released a parody of many hit songs and renamed them with funny titles, all relating to the novel Coronavirus and the quarantine. His version of the 1979 hit single My Sharona, renamed as My Corona came out on March 15 and went viral on the web. It has received more than 4.2 million views on YouTube and Chris Mann continues to entertain us with his parodies.

All his concerts got cancelled owing to the Covis-19 pandemic, thus, Chris Mann decided to express his feelings about Coronavirus through his parodies. Few of them include Madonna’s 'Vogue' that became 'Stay Home Vogue', 'My Shorona' that became 'My Corona' and finally Adele's 'Hello' that became 'Hello (From the inside)'. After gaining 50,000 new subscribers, Chris Mann came up with his side-splitting version of Adele's Hello where he changed the line Hello from the other side to Hello from the inside.

"I thought it would be hilarious to do with personal lyrics about what we are feeling in my house, about what it’s like to have not been outside, not have seen your friends, and not eat out. It’s about all the little sacrifices we’ve made that have made a difference," he told Insider.

Chris Mann said it only took him an hour to rewrite the lyrics, "I’m in California dreaming about going out to eat. Just a burger with cheese, or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chilli’s." He also said that he feels Adele would get a kick out of it because she has a good sense of humour.

The 'Hello' parody video uploaded on March 26 has been his most popular one till date. The video received over 6 million views and many shares.

