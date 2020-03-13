Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson head out on a low key date night to reaffirm they are still together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson stepped out for a low-key date night after being MIA for months. The spotting reassures that lovebirds are still very much together.

If you are wondering if Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still together, here's some news to assure that the lovebirds are still dating. The Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey star have not been spotted together in a long time. However, the couple recently stepped out on a date night. A few days after Martin's birthday, the singer and Johnson spotted at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. The duo was enjoying a low-key date night at the restaurant.

In photos shared by E! News, the Clocks singer sported black long sleeve shirt which he matched with a pair of dark grey trousers. Martin completed her casual date night look with a pair of black and white sneakers and a blue baseball cap. His lady love slipped into a pair of black wide-leg jean.

She paired the chic pants with a navy hoodie. She chose to walk on a comfy pair of loafers. She completed her look date night outfit with a black leather jacket. Johnson pulled her hair back into a ponytail and sported hooped earrings while carrying a black bucket bag.

Martin was previously married to Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow. The two referred to their split as "conscious uncoupling." They share two children - Apple and Moses - together. While the two have moved on from their relationship, they share a cordial relationship. Paltrow has admitted she likes Martin's girlfriend.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in the latest issue, Paltrow said, "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Chris Martin embarrasses his teen daughter at work; Find out

Read More