Chris Martin discusses Coldplay's collab with BTS; Talks about his 'genuine love' for the K Pop band

Chris Martin recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and had several things to talk about including his band Coldplay's collab with BTS for the famed song My Universe. During his appearance on the show, Chris discussed how the collaboration came out and looking at a picture of his band along with the K-Pop group even joked that Coldplay looked like their "gym teachers."

While My Universe became a massive hit right after its release, the Coldplay frontman spoke about meeting the band and spoke about what he loved most about the song as well. Chris said, "We love them. For something that could have seemed so artificial, it turned out to be one of the most real feelings. We genuinely love those people."

Martin also discussed hanging out with BTS in South Korea and quipped that it was "cool to see how their life is." He added, "They are a very different kind of band to us. It's much more disciplined in a certain way."

In the same interview, Chris also addressed the ongoing talk about Coldplay's retirement and confirmed that they will be making three more albums till 2025, following which the band will continue to tour but won't release any new music. Comparing their band's journey to Harry Potter, the singer told Ellen, "I think we’ll keep touring and we’ll always be together as a group of musicians and friends, but I think the story of our albums ends then. Like Harry Potter finishes at a certain point."

