Chris Martin gets candid about stardom; Reveals he’s trying to separate self worth from external validation

Coldplay lead singer and pop icon Chris Martin recently opened up about fame. In a chat with BBC Radio 2, the 44-year-old singer spoke about the band’s new single “Higher Power”, and revealed how the pandemic changed his perspective on his own stardom. “Last year was quite an eye-opener,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘You’re awesome’?” “I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation,” he continued.

Talking about Coldplay's new single, frontman Martin said, “We’ve been trying to imagine what music might sound like on other planets, and try to imagine being those other acts, so we’re not thinking of ourselves as being the band Coldplay from England.”

On the personal front, back in January, it was reported that the singer purchased a mansion with girlfriend Dakota Johnson. New York Post reported that Martin, 43 and Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 31, have recently purchased a home in Malibu for a whopping USD 12.5million. The so-in-love duo who have dated for roughly three years reportedly finalised the house in October 2020. The new Malibu house comes with state of the art amenities, comes packed with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is split over two floors. The home also has a game room, living room, kitchen and guest bedroom, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a fireplace in the backyard and much more!

