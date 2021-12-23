Chris Martin hints at Coldplay's retirement; Reveals when the band's FINAL record will come out

Chris Martin has opened up about Coldplay's retirement in a new interview and it is sure to leave fans of the band severely heartbroken. The singer during an interaction with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 hinted at the release of the band's last record in 2025 while addressing that the band may stick to only touring in future and put producing new music on hold.

Even though this is not the first time that Martin has spoken about the band's plans for retirement, it has come as a shock to fans considering how certain Chris seemed when he mentioned that their last record may release in 2025. Speaking to BBC, Martin said, "Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

The band had an incredibly amazing year with two major collaborations. Coldplay managed to bag one of their biggest hits of the year with My Universe for which they collaborated with world-famous K-pop band BTS. Among the band's other big collabs this year also included a sombre track with Selena Gomez.

Over the years, Coldplay has turned out to be one of the most successful bands with nine studio albums to their name. The band released their first record, Parachutes, back in 2000 and with their last one scheduled for 2025, the band will be retiring from new music after their 25th anniversary.

