Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and more stars perform live stream concerts amid Coronavirus lockdown

Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and many more stars perform live stream concerts amid Coronavirus lockdown to cheer up there fans. Read on to check out the list of upcoming live stream concerts.

Even though Coronavirus has taken a toll on people’s social lives and has led to the cancellation of various events and concerts, the pop stars are not ready to give up. As people across the world self-isolate, singers like Chris Martin, John Legend, Pink, Keith Urban, and many more live-streaming concerts to combat boredom and keep their fans entertained during the health crisis. Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin went live on Instagram on March 16. And while answering his fans’ questions, he performed a cover of David Bowie's Life On Mars.

“Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins. love CM,” Chris posted before going live with #TogetherAtHome, and started the trend of live stream concerts. Taking inspiration from Chris, John announced that he will do a live concert from his home on March 17. My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1 PM Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together,” John tweeted.

Following the lead, country singer Keith Urban also went live on Instagram with his wife, Nicole Kidman. Keith referred to the Hollywood star as his “audience of one.” Meanwhile, punk-pop singer Yungblud took the trend to another level. The singer performed an hour-long show from LA and urged his fans to enjoy his music from home as he played to an empty room. The concert also included a cooking segment and a comedy drinking game featuring actress Bella Thorne and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. And, it goes without saying that, they all drank corona beer.

Taking inspiration from these singers, various other artists are gearing up to deliver live stream concerts amid the ongoing health crisis. Check out the list of upcoming live concerts and to watch these, please fill out this Google Form

March 20

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: SiriusXM

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: The Greene Space

Rock

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Links: YouTube / Facebook

Ron Gallo + Chickpee

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 24

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 25

Classical

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 26

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 27

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 28

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 29

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 30

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Links: Wiener Staatsoper

April 1

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 2

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 3

Indie

Rick Maguire from Pile

Times: 8:30 p.m. ET

Links: Instagram / Facebook

April 11

Classical

7 Deaths of Maria Callas

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavariand Staatsoper

Archives

Metal

Code Orange

Link: Twitch (originally streamed March 14) ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato have a fun virtual reunion amid Coronavirus crisis; Share tips to stay mentally fit

Credits :Instagram

Read More