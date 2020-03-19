Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and more stars perform live stream concerts amid Coronavirus lockdown
Even though Coronavirus has taken a toll on people’s social lives and has led to the cancellation of various events and concerts, the pop stars are not ready to give up. As people across the world self-isolate, singers like Chris Martin, John Legend, Pink, Keith Urban, and many more live-streaming concerts to combat boredom and keep their fans entertained during the health crisis. Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin went live on Instagram on March 16. And while answering his fans’ questions, he performed a cover of David Bowie's Life On Mars.
“Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins. love CM,” Chris posted before going live with #TogetherAtHome, and started the trend of live stream concerts. Taking inspiration from Chris, John announced that he will do a live concert from his home on March 17. My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1 PM Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together,” John tweeted.
Following the lead, country singer Keith Urban also went live on Instagram with his wife, Nicole Kidman. Keith referred to the Hollywood star as his “audience of one.” Meanwhile, punk-pop singer Yungblud took the trend to another level. The singer performed an hour-long show from LA and urged his fans to enjoy his music from home as he played to an empty room. The concert also included a cooking segment and a comedy drinking game featuring actress Bella Thorne and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. And, it goes without saying that, they all drank corona beer.
March 20
Electronic
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space
Rock
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook
Ron Gallo + Chickpee
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Americana
Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 21
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Americana
Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 22
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 23
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 24
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 25
Classical
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 26
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 27
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 28
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 29
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 30
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 31
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper
April 1
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 2
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 3
Indie
Rick Maguire from Pile
Times: 8:30 p.m. ET
Links: Instagram / Facebook
April 11
Classical
7 Deaths of Maria Callas
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavariand Staatsoper
Archives
Metal
Code Orange
Link: Twitch (originally streamed March 14)
