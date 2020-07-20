Chris Martin to propose Dakota Johnson? Coldplay singer buys 'a commitment ring' for Fifty Shades actress

Chris Martin has apparently bought the ring for Dakota Johnson, sparking engagement rumours. The couple has spent the summer locked down together.

We are bracing ourselves for some engagement news! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have sparked the engagement rumours after it was reported that a ring has come into the picture. For the unversed, the Coldplay singer and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress made the headlines for their relationship in 2017 before the couple confirmed they were together in 2018. While the couple has been spotted together a couple of times in the past, a source has now hinted that fans shouldn't be surprised if they see a ring on Dakota's hand.

According to The Sun's insider, the Paradise crooner has bought a "commitment ring." The source informed the British outlet, "Chris has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed.” The report also claimed Chris's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is supportive. The grapevine said that Chris and Dakota's relationship has become stronger. "Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They’ve had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit," the insider said.

Back in 2019, the couple reportedly parted ways. It was said that Dakota called it quits. However, Us Weekly reported that the Avengers: Endgame actress stepped up to help the couple reunite. "Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," an intel told the outlet.

Are you looking forward to Chris and Dakota taking their relationship to the next level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

