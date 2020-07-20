  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Martin to propose Dakota Johnson? Coldplay singer buys 'a commitment ring' for Fifty Shades actress

Chris Martin has apparently bought the ring for Dakota Johnson, sparking engagement rumours. The couple has spent the summer locked down together.
1738 reads Mumbai
Chris Martin to propose Dakota Johnson? Coldplay singer buys 'a commitment ring' for Fifty Shades actressChris Martin to propose Dakota Johnson? Coldplay singer buys 'a commitment ring' for Fifty Shades actress
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We are bracing ourselves for some engagement news! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have sparked the engagement rumours after it was reported that a ring has come into the picture. For the unversed, the Coldplay singer and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress made the headlines for their relationship in 2017 before the couple confirmed they were together in 2018. While the couple has been spotted together a couple of times in the past, a source has now hinted that fans shouldn't be surprised if they see a ring on Dakota's hand. 

According to The Sun's insider, the Paradise crooner has bought a "commitment ring." The source informed the British outlet, "Chris has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed.” The report also claimed Chris's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is supportive. The grapevine said that Chris and Dakota's relationship has become stronger. "Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They’ve had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit," the insider said. 

Back in 2019, the couple reportedly parted ways. It was said that Dakota called it quits. However, Us Weekly reported that the Avengers: Endgame actress stepped up to help the couple reunite. "Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," an intel told the outlet. 

Are you looking forward to Chris and Dakota taking their relationship to the next level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :The SunUs WeeklyGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement