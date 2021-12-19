Chris Noth DROPPED from his talent agency in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

After being accused of rape and sexual assault by 3 different women, Sex and the City alum Chris Noth has been dropped by his talent agency. While the star has denied all rape and sexual assault claims made by the women, actress Zoe Lister-Jones has also spoken out about her alleged experience with him.

Deadline confirmed today that Noth’s agency–A3 Artists Agency confirmed via a spokesperson that the 67-year-old Sex and the City star, who recently reprised his role of Mr. Big on the sequel series And Just Like That..., is "no longer a client." Noth, a married father of two, has not commented on his departure from the agency yet.

On his part, Noth denied allegations via US Weekly. He said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

In the wake of the recent allegations, fitness equipment company Peloton and Ryan Reynolds both also removed all content connected to their viral commercial with the Sex and the City alum. All of Peloton social media has been scrubbed from any mention of the 67-year-old star. After the allegations were reported, Reynolds, 45, also removed his announcement about his marketing firm’s collaboration with the Sex and the City star.

