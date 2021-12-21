Chris Noth gets dropped from The Equalizer amid sexual assault allegations

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

After getting dropped by his talent agency, it has now been reported by Variety that Chris Noth has been removed from the CBS show, The Equalizer amid his sexual assault allegations. The actor will no longer be shooting for any new episodes for the upcoming show but will be seen in the previously shot episodes. The move comes after two women accused North of sexual assault.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, North who famously plated Mr Big on Sex and the City and also its recently released reboot And Just Like That, has been accused by two women relating to alleged incidents that occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. Noth has denied the allegations and has claimed that the encounters were consensual.

In a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor maintained, "The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

On Friday, it was revealed that the actor's talent agency will no longer be representing him as confirmed by a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency as per reports. A commercial that Noth recently featured in for Peloton, that was released in the wake of his character departure from And Just Like That, was also removed from the fitness company’s social media channels following the allegations surrounding him.

As for his removal from The Equalizer, in the CBS crime series, Chris essayed the role of William Bishop. The show also stars Queen Latifah in a lead role and it premiered in February 2021.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

ALSO READ: Chris Noth DROPPED from his talent agency in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him