Chris Noth REACTS to new claims of sexual assault; Says ‘I’ll let the chips fall where they may’

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

Amid current sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth has finally come forward and addressed the claims once again. When spotted walking around his neighbourhood by paparazzi in Massachusetts, the 67-year-old Sex and the City actor was asked to comment on the rape and sexual assault claims that have blown up in the last 2 weeks.

In videos obtained by Page Six, Noth said while chuckling: “You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement. I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.” When asked if he’s spending the holiday season with his wife Tara Wilson, Chris said, “I hope so.”

If you didn't know, earlier this month, THR released the story by two individuals claiming they were sexually assaulted by Noth. One of the women, who was called Zoe in the story, detailed how Noth allegedly “rape[d] her from behind” after they met in 2004. Zoe claimed that the Golden Globe nominee “laughed” when she requested he put on a “condom” during the painful encounter.

The allegations blew up after actress Zoe Lister-Jones backed up the alleged accusers’ claims and shared her own story of a bad experience with Noth.

On his part, Noth denied allegations via US Weekly. He said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Also read: Ryan Reynolds removes ALL trace of Chris Noth from social media amid accusations of sexual assault