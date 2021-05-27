Chris Noth RETURNING to Sex and the City in reboot; Makers say ‘How could we move forward without Mr Big’

Chris Noth aka Mr Big from the popular series Sex and the City recently revealed that he will be returning to the highly-awaited reboot of the famous feature!

Sex and the City alum Chris Noth who famously essayed the role of Mr Big in the series and films, has recently dropped a bombshell about the upcoming reboot of the hit show. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of the show recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that Noth will finally be reprising his role as John Preston (aka Mr Big) in the Sex and the City reboot titled And Just Like That…

In his chat with the tabloid, King said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” If you haven’t been keeping up, the highly-anticipated series will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

Back in April this year, John Corbett who portrayed the role of Carrie’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw revealed he will also be returning to the show. “I’m going to do the show,” John confirmed to Page Six. As for his episode count, he said, “I think I might be in quite a few.” “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me,” he added.

