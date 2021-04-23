Chris Noth reveals his favorite scene from Sex and the City and it's not what you think

Chris Noth's favorite scene from Sex and the City will crack you up

Chris Noth, famous for his role as Mr. Big, on the iconic, Sex and the City, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and when asked about his favorite scene from SATC, he said it’s where Carrie let one rip!

“My favorite was when she farted in bed,” he said. “I insisted on doing the sound to get it right because I’m an expert in farts,” he added, proudly. “That was a good one because when she tried to put her head under the covers and I was like no, no, don’t go there, that’s where the trouble is!”

His response had Clarkson and the audience in splits, as the host remarked that he is “still a boy” and “a child at heart.”

Chris seems to have a soft spot for the comical scenes, as his second favorite was the Season 3 finale, where he and Sarah Jessica Parker fell into a lake at Central Park when Mr. Big surprises Carrie by leaning in for a kiss.

“I also enjoyed falling with her in Central Park,” he added. “That was a one-take shot.”

While the actor reminisced about the good old days and said the show “was a blast”, he is yet to confirm whether he will make a comeback for the 10-episode revival. What makes things interesting, is that while Mr. Big’s return is still ambiguous, Carrie’s famous ex-fiance, Aiden Shaw, confirmed returning to the show.

John Corbett, the actor who plays Aiden, told page six that he is “going to do the show” and is excited about it. The reboot, to be called “And Just Like That…” will appear on HBO Max and will have three of the four leading ladies- Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. The feisty Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be seen in the show’s reboot.

Credits :Kelly Clarkson Show

