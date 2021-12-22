Chris Noth’s ex Beverly Johnson‘s restraining order against SATC alum resurfaces amid sexual assault claims

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

Amid Chris Noth‘s current scandal in which the Sex and the City star has been alleged to have a history of sexual assault by multiple women, his ex Beverly Johnson‘s 1995 restraining order has resurfaced on the internet. The 69-year-old former model dated the 67-year-old SATC star from 1990 to 1995, and after ending the relationship, filed a restraining order against him. At the time, Johnson requested that the actor stay 500 yards away from her and her family, on the grounds of her claims that he had made threats against them.

Page Six ​​obtained the documents this week and according to the reports, Beverly states: “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention. On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face. [He] threatened to kill [the] dog.”

Beverly also asked the court to ensure that Noth “make no calls to others with threats against me. Restraining from slandering my character + good name.”

If you are unaware, over the past week, Noth has been accused of rape and sexual assault by 3 different women. On his part, Noth has refused all claims in a statement to US Weekly, he said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out.”

