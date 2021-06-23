  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Noth was ‘hesitant’ to reprise his role as Mr. Big in Sex and the City reboot; Here’s why

Chris Noth recently revealed why he almost turned down his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot. Scroll down for more on this.
2462 reads Mumbai
Chris Noth was ‘hesitant’ to reprise his role as Mr. Big Chris Noth was ‘hesitant’ to reprise his role as Mr. Big in Sex and the City reboot; Here’s why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Chris Noth almost refused to reprise his iconic role in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, for a very particular reason. For the unversed, the reboot of the hit franchise will see a majority of the main cast in their original roles except for Kim Cattrall who chose not to return to play Samantha Jones. Today, Noth, 66, told Yahoo Finance Live that he was hesitant to sign on again. “It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again. It kind of felt like I had done it,” Chris said. 

 

If you don’t know, Chris played Big on the series, the longtime love interest, and eventual husband, to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw. “But [executive producer] Michael Patrick King is just an incredible writer and has incredible creative ideas,” he added. “Once we got together and talked about the potential of what we could do with the character, I was all in.”

 

And Just Like That..., a 10-episode series, is set to stream on HBO Max and is currently in production in New York City. The reboot features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in their respective roles as girlfriends Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Actors Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler will also return. John Corbett will reappear as well for several episodes as Carrie's ex-lover Aidan Shaw.

 

Also Read: Sex And The City returns with a new name and sans Kim Cattrall; Sarah Jessica Parker shares title teaser

Credits :Yahoo Finance

You may like these
Chris Noth RETURNING to Sex and the City in reboot; Makers say ‘How could we move forward without Mr Big’
Chris Noth reveals his favorite scene from Sex and the City and it's not what you think
'Sex And The City' star Chris Noth to become a father at the age of 64
Chris Brown accused of ‘striking a woman in the face’; Singer allegedly escapes LAPD
Fast and Furious 9 US Box Office: $65 million (INR 480 crore) weekend expected from Vin Diesel and co.
Mare Of Easttown creator on Season 2: Would only do it if we were convinced we had something great