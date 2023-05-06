Chris Patt has THIS sweet reaction as father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger showers praise on him

Chris Pratt who married Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, received praise from his dad-in-law, recently. The bodybuilding icon watched his son-in-law's most recent Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, and was filled with admiration towards him. After Arnold Schwarzenegger heaped praise on Chris, Pratt has now reacted to it.

Chris Patt is grateful for his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor spoke about his dad-in-law’s reaction candidly in a recent interview. He expressed how he felt when Arnold Schwarzenegger praised his work. He said that he was moved by his father-in-law's compliments and by the fact that they came from someone he had idolised since he was a child.

In today's episode, Chris spoke about the support he's gotten in resuming his position in the Marvel Universe. He proudly gushed and mentioned why no one could match his father-in-law, action icon, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt said, "On several levels, Arnold's support meant everything to me." "Being his son-in-law and part of his family, having his support definitely means a lot," Chris told PEOPLE magazine.

Pratt is married to Katherine, Schwarzenegger's eldest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his son-in-law - Chris Patt

As a relationship is based on a give-and-take objective, Arnold couldn't help but mention Chris Patt, whom he highly praised, saying, "He's a fantastic guy."

Last week, Schwarzenegger endorsed Pratt's performance in the film. He took to his Twitter account and said Pratt "crushed it,” referring to his son’s movie performance. Arnold added, "A never-ending, perfect blend of comedy and action." "I loved it, and I'm so proud of you," he concluded.

Schwarzenegger and Chris Patt's love for each other

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has lavished praise on his son-in-law. During an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ last year, the former governor referred to Pratt as a "fantastic guy" and "a great son-in-law."

About the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie

Pratt has been busy promoting the third edition of the film series, appearing with Katherine at the premiere in Los Angeles. The film, which is slated to be released on Friday, stars Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and many others.

Given that it is rumored to be the final "Guardians" picture, Pratt is certain that his close-knit ensemble will stick together and is hoping to be the blockbuster of the year.