Chris Pine & Elizabeth Banks put singing skills on display during Wet Hot American Summer reunion; Watch

Chris Pine recently performed at the 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer reunion along with Elizabeth Banks and more. Watch the video of his performance below.

Chris Pine was seen putting his vocal talents on display for a fun reason! The 40-year-old actor participated in a Wet Hot American Summer reunion last weekend to support the Biden Victory Fund and he reprised his role of Eric and sang “Higher & Higher” to close out the event.

Just some of the names who participated in the star-studded live reading of the classic movie included Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, David Hyde Pierce, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, John Slattery, Adam Scott, Michael Cera, Alyssa Milano, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Ian Black, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni, and Molly Shannon. The film’s composer, Shudder to Think frontman Craig Werden, joined Chris for the performance.

Watch Chris’ full performance below:

On the professional front, in June 2019, Wonder Woman director Jenkins addressed Pine's inclusion to Wonder Woman 84 and explained her real reason behind adding Pine to the cast. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I've had it happen with several actors where you really get up to speed and you know that person, so you see this incredible skill that they're of. So you can spin them this way, and that's fun. You can spin them that way. Chris and I definitely have that. I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions of him that I haven't quite seen him get to explore. Now, at this point, I'm feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it is so fun."

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 84: Patty Jenkins reveals the REAL reason behind bringing Chris Pine to Gal Gadot starrer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×