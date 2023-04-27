Chris Pine joins the star cast of Disney project Wish; Here’s everything you need to know

Chris Pine, the famous American actor is now officially a Disney King. In the recently held CinemaCon presentation, Disney confirmed that the Wonder Woman actor has been roped in to play a voice role in their upcoming animation feature film Wish. The movie, which is currently nearing the final stages of its production, will feature Chris Pine in the role of King Magnifico, the ruler of a magical kingdom named Rosas. The new update has left the actor's fans across the globe, totally excited.

Chris Pine's past associations with Disney

For the unversed, the famous actor has earlier played voice roles in many animation films, especially some of the most famous Disney productions. In the official screen adaptation of Into The Woods, Chris Pine played in which he had played Cinderella’s Prince, and performed a much-loved musical number with his other prince co-star Billy Magnussen. Later, in the famous The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, he lent voice to the popular character, Lord Nicholas Devereaux.

Now, with playing the role of King Magnifico in Wish, Chris Pine is set to reunite with Disney one more time, but by playing a King. "As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness, and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some," said Jennifer Lee, who is the writer and executive producer of Wish.

About Wish

The much-awaited project is slated to release in theaters across the globe on November 22, this year. Wish is written by Frozen and Frozen 2 fam Jennifer Lee and Night Sky fame Allison Moore. The project is directed by Chris Buck, who is best known for Frozen, and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Along with Chris Pine, the project features Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk, in the lead voice roles.

