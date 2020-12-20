Chris Pine recalls being ‘stunned’ by Don't Worry Darling costar Harry Styles; Says ‘He's off the charts cool’

Chris Pine recently raved about his Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles and his professionalism. Chris told ET that he “Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid.”

Harry Styles hasn't been on many film sets since he's taken up acting, but he's apparently a big hit on set. Chris Pine, who is going to star alongside the former One Direction singer in their new film Don't Worry Darling, said he was "stunned" by his professionalism, and even went a step further by saying Harry was "off-the-charts cool". Praise indeed. Harry was cast in the film back in September, replacing Shia LaBeouf in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie. "Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met," Chris revealed to ET Online.

"Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool," the Wonder Woman 1984 star added, before saying he was very lucky to work with such a "great" cast. "It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully, you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard."

The film, which also stars Little Women actress, Florence Pugh has been described as a "psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert". KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Humans actress Gemma Chan also appear in the movie.

Details surrounding Don't Worry Darling are pretty thin on the ground right now, but we do know that it's a "psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert". Pugh has previous in this kind of territory, having starred in Ari Aster's nightmarish second feature-film Midsommar last year, where her character Dani succumbs to the rituals of a twisted festival. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also featured a community, so there's definitely a taste for this stuff on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Don't Worry Darling's production member tests positive for COVID 19; Harry Styles, Chris Pine in isolation

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×