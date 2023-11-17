Chris Pines says he'll rock his meme-able short shorts until his 'legs go'

Chris Pine certainly has a way of staying in the headlines. Not because of anything particular that he does, but just the unusual things about him that catch the audience's attention. One of the recent reasons for him to be in the limelight these days is his unusual choice to rock the short shorts out in public.

The actor has now come in defense of his weird fashion choice and has named Tom Selleck as one of his inspirations for that look.

Chris Pine on his unusual fashion style

Chris Pine rocking short shorts is enough to send the internet on a tizzy. Some loved it, some questioned his fashion choices. But the Wonder Woman actor isn’t bothered by all the noise. For him, it’s just another day out in the sun, having a walk in his comfy short shorts without a worry in the world.

The Don’t Worry Darling actor clarified that his style is inspired by the look Tom Selleck, the infamous Richard from FRIENDS , sported in his 80s show, Magnum P.I.

"Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that." Pine told E!News about his look’s inspiration.

Chris Pine and his undeniable charm

The casually careless vibe of someone who isn’t much bothered by any press or comments in the public is what separates Chris Pine from many of the other actors of his generation, especially the other Chrises who once belonged to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This quality has not just endeared him to fans but has also won him admiration of Hollywood stalwarts like, Pulp Fiction director, Quentin Tarantino . While talking about his favorite actor from the current generation on The Rewatchables podcast, the director was very clear about his choice.

“I think one of the things that’s exciting about the movie is I am a huge Chris Pine fan,” Tarantino said. “Now, to me, of the actors of his age, he’s hands down my favorite — of that group, of that era, of those guys. Hands down, my favorite” Tarantino had revealed in 2020

Hearing such confident declarations from an auteur like Quentin Tarantino does make the fans think of all the possibilities the Star Trek actor could someday fit in the director’s universe, maybe in his short shorts perhaps?

