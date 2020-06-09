Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are all set to welcome their first child soon

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger look forward to welcoming their first child together amidst the quarantine phase.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together and the baby is due soon. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary a day ago and are now looking forward to their child's arrival. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight, "Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon."

Chris and Katherine are spending a lot of quality time together amidst the quarantine phase. They are glad to have had the extra time to 'relax and prepare' for the arrival of their little one. The insider also revealed that the couple is grateful for the 'alone time' as it has allowed them to 'enjoy the pregnancy' and prepare for parenthood. "They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition," the source added. While The Guardians of Galaxy star Chris Pratt has a seven-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, this is going to be his first child with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger also expressed how he wished to become a grandfather soon and showered blessings on his daughter Katherine, hinting that she is due in summer 2020. "Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby - I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun," Arnold Schwarzenegger said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

